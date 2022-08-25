10 Governors flaunt their spouses at swearing-in ceremonies – PHOTOS
The swearing-in ceremonies of the newly elected governors were all family affairs with several county bosses being accompanied by their spouses and others by their children while taking the oath of office.
Below are the county bosses who graced the carpets with their families:
Johnson Sakaja
Sakaja looked suave and svelte in a navy blue suit and a red tie while his sons wore a three-piece suit and a black tie, for his swearing-in ceremony.
His daughter who stole the show was in a baby pink princess dress.
His wife also accompanied him as he made his maiden speech after being sworn in as the Nairobi governor.
Susan Kihika
Susan Kihika graced the red carpets with her husband Sam Mburu and her daughter. She was dressed in a white suit.
Kihika who is now the Nakuru Governor previously served as the senator of the county in 2017.
In 2020, Ms Kihika officially tied a knot with her long-term political partner, flamboyant businessman Sam Mburu.
Anne Waiguru
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the first gentleman Kamotho Waiganjo attended the swearing in ceremony at Kimiigua Youth polytechnic in Gichugu Constituency.
Waiguru took oath of office to serve second term in office.
James Orengo
Orengo served in the Senate of Kenya since 2013 as a senator for Siaya County.
In 2022 he vied for the governor of Siaya County and won.
Orengo attended the inauguration with his lovely wife Betty Murungi. They are both lawyers who have been practising law for a long time.
Kawira Mwangaza
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was at the Kinoru Stadium with his husband Nurega Baicu. He entertained residents of Meru who attended the ceremony with his guitar.
Kawira won the seat running on an independent ticket.
Wisley Rotich
With little known about him, the former banker was elected as the Elgeyo Marakwet county boss.
Wisley is the youngest Governor serving in 2022. He attended his big day with his wife, Fionnah.
Patrick Ntutu
Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu and his wife Agnes Ntutu graced the William ole Ntimama Stadium for his inauguration.
He is the Former Labour Administrative Secretary.
Issa Abdallah Timamy
Lamu Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy and his wife Hajar al Busaidy recaptured his seat after he lost it back in 2017.
His loss at the general election was following reports linking him to terrorism.
A lawyer by training, before his election, he served as the chairman of the National Museums of Kenya.
Fatuma Achani
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani and her husband Ali Kanga were at the Kwale stadium where she was sworn in as the first female coastal Governor.
Muthomi Njuki
Tharaka Nithi county governor Muthomi Njuki and his wife Margaret Muthomi attended the swearing-in ceremony at Kathwana Stadium.
Before being elected Governor, he served as the Chuka/Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament.
Irungu Kang’ata
Murang’a county governor Irungu Kang’ata proudly held aloft his inauguration certificate moments after receiving it after he was sworn in at Ihura stadium.
He becomes the second governor of Murang’a county since devolution.
His wife, Mary Wambui, was by his side to celebrate the moment with him.
