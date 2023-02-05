10 GSU Officers questioned after Mudavadi’s Karen residence is burglarized





In an unexpected turn of events, Lang’ata OCPD Monica Kimani has denied claims that suspected robbers stole a television set and a gas cylinder from the home of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Musalia Mudavadi, in Hardy, Karen, Nairobi.

Despite the incident being reported by a member of Mudavadi’s family to Karen Police, and two suspects being captured, Kimani initially dismissed the claims as false, stating that such an incident could not take place at the home of a senior government official.

However, Nairobi News can confirm that ten officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) were questioned in connection to the burglary.

The GSU officers were stationed at the property to provide security round the clock, yet it remains unclear why they were unable to prevent the break-in.

The family only realized what had happened a day after the incident took place.

A senior detective privy to the ongoing investigations revealed that the officers have recorded statements in relation to the incident.

The fact that GSU officers, who are tasked with providing security to senior government officials, have been questioned in connection to a break-in at the home of the Prime CS, raises questions about the state of security in the country.

Mr. Mudavadi, who was not at home when the incident occurred, has been provided round-the-clock security by the GSU since his appointment by the Head of State, Dr. William Ruto.

This recent development casts doubt on the efficacy of the security measures in place to protect senior government officials and their families.

The investigations into the burglary at Mr. Mudavadi’s residence are ongoing.

It is also imperative that the government reviews the measures in place to protect its citizens and senior officials.

The fact that a break-in could occur at the home of the Prime CS, despite the presence of GSU officers, highlights the need for a comprehensive review of security measures in the country.

It is hoped that the outcome of the investigations will provide the necessary insights to address the lapses in security and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

