10 police recruits arrested for forgery of academic certificates

Police officers om a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Ten recruits at the National Police College in Kijango have been arrested for presenting forged academic documents during the recruitment exercise in March.

The 10 were arrested for the offence of forgery and alteration of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates after it was established by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) that the said documents were not authentic.

The 10 have been identified as Clive Mochama Opio, John Muithi Kitavi, Kelvin Natembea, Felix Angatia, Mwaulid Galgalo, Irene Ndambuki, Felix Kipkoech, Paul Kimani and John Amisi.

The college usually sends details of the recruits to KNEC for verification.

All the 10 are currently in custody awaiting arraignment in court as police continue with investigations. If convicted, the suspects risk being jailed for three years.

The incident comes at a time the academic credentials of several politicians running for political office in the August 9 General Election have been placed under scrutiny.

Currently, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who seeking to contest the city’s gubernatorial seat, is fighting for his political life over claims of questionable academic credentials, with the Commission for University Education (CUE) having revoked his degree.