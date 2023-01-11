



It is not uncommon for musicians from Africa or of African descent to have rider provisions in their contracts for performances and tours.

For Bongo music heartthrob, it was once rumoured that his rider included a private plane and provision to travel with his huge entourage.

Musicians often have contracts for their performances and tours that outline the terms and conditions of their engagements.

These contracts can include a variety of provisions, including details about the artist’s fee, the length of the performance, the location of the event, and any specific requirements or expectations for the artist.

Some musicians may include “rider” provisions in their contracts, which are requests or requirements for the promoter or venue to provide specific amenities or conditions for the artist.

These rider provisions can vary widely and may include requests for specific types of food or drink, stage or lighting requirements, or other accommodations.

Some musicians may have unusual or specific rider requests, such as a specific type of piano or a particular brand of water.

It is not uncommon for musicians to have rider provisions in their contracts, and these requests are typically negotiated between the artist and the promoter or venue.

There have been several reports of unusual or specific rider requests made by musicians over the years. Here are a few examples:

Mariah Carey: The singer is said to have requested a room with white curtains, white furniture, and white flowers, as well as a separate room for her dogs.

Madonna: The singer is said to have requested a “nap room” with a massage table and a private bathroom with a hot tub.

Van Halen: The band is said to have included a rider provision requiring a bowl of M&Ms with all the brown ones removed. The request was reportedly made to ensure that the promoter had paid attention to the details of the contract.

Adele: The singer is said to have requested a box of Wheat Thins and a pack of cigarettes as part of her rider.

Kanye West: The rapper is said to have requested a bar of white soap in his dressing room and a framed picture of the late singer Etta James.

Bruce Springsteen: The singer is said to have requested a brand of Irish whiskey called Powers Gold Label in his dressing room.

Fleetwood Mac: The band is said to have requested a dozen white roses and a jar of peanut butter for guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

Jack White: The musician is said to have requested a selection of specific vinyl records in his dressing room, including records by R.L. Burnside and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

Taylor Swift: The singer is said to have requested a variety of specific snacks and drinks, including homemade chocolate chip cookies, a basket of bananas, and a specific brand of sparkling water.

The Rolling Stones: The band is said to have requested a rider provision that included a private plane, luxury hotel accommodations, and a selection of specific foods and drinks.

