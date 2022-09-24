11 Ebola-related deaths reported in Uganda





The Ugandan Ministry of Health has confirmed 11 probable deaths from Ebola with the number rising from Friday’s cases.

The current status of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Uganda is in Mubende District.

“In the last 24 hours, four cases of Ebola were confirmed, bringing the cumulative number to 11 confirmed cases. Three new death cases were recorded bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 11,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi leaves Kenya for Germany after month-long stay

Ugandan government has also said six of the cases had been confirmed to be infected while 19 are suspected of having the virus.

One of the probable Ebola-related casualties was a one-year-old child, health authorities said in an earlier statement.

Uganda confirmed it’s first case of Ebola last week in the same district. Around 25 patients are being admitted at a health facility where the Ebola outbreak was detected.

Also read: Exclusive – Stella Nyanzi reveals when she will go back to Uganda

Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, Regional Emergency Director with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, said they are acting quickly and decisively to draw the reins on this outbreak.

“Our experts are already on the ground working with Uganda’s experienced Ebola control teams to reinforce surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures,” Dr Gueye said.

Ebola, which is spread by contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, manifests as a deadly haemorrhagic fever. Its symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain and in some cases internal and external bleeding.

Also read: Kenya on high alert after Uganda reports Ebola outbreak