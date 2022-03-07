Police arrest 16 following woman driver harassment





Police have arrested 16 bodaboda riders in relation to an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by a group of men in Nairobi.

Five motorbikes have also been impounded.

2/2

The matter is under active investigations. We have since identified some of the perpetrators and they will be presented before a court of law upon completion of investigations. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 7, 2022

Joshua Omukata, the Officer in charge of Traffic in Nairobi County confirmed the suspects are currently detained at the Parklands Police station.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is among many Kenyans who’ve condemned the incident.

I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai /Forest Road.

We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression. — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) March 7, 2022

Police also confirmed at a press briefing that the incident, captured on camera and shared widely on social media causing an uproar, occurred on Friday, March 4, 2022.

“It is regrettable the incident occurred as the world prepares to celebrate Women’s Day,” a statement by the National Police Service reads.

“Perpetrators identified in the clip shall be pursued and arrested. NPS wishes to advise the public against the use of violence and instead seek lawful means of dispute resolution.”

In the clip, the woman can be heading screaming as men attempt to address her and continuously harass her.

It is not clear what led to the unfortunate attack though some say she might have been involved in an accident with a bodaboda operator.

The extremely disturbing one-minute footage extracted from TikTok shows an angry mob of youth descending upon the terrified lady who can be heard helplessly screaming for help.