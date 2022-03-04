It’s more than a movie, It’s the Batman





Anga Cinema, Vesen Digital, and partners hosted an exclusive media screening of ‘The Batman’ movie at Anga Cinema, Diamond Plaza II, Parklands, where fans got to experience the pre-premier of the much anticipated, fan-favorite ‘The Batman’ movie.

The premier, which was largely attended by a number of corporate companies and media houses in Kenya left all in attendance in awe of the magnificence of the movie, filed with utter satisfaction.

Plot

The Batman is an American superhero film that features Bruce Wayne ‘Batman’ swearing vengeance against criminals after witnessing the death of his parents, philanthropists, Thomas and Martha Wayne. During his second year of fighting crime, Batman, otherwise referred to as the ‘caped crusader’ is forced to make new allies that will help him catch the ‘Riddler’ a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens with intentions of bringing the corrupt to justice.

The movie is a reboot of the Batman film franchise and was directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz/ Cat Woman, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The Batman premiered in London on February 23, 2022, and will be theatrically released on March 4. It was delayed twice from an initial June 2021 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the movie has so far received a great reception as critics praised the performances, cinematography, direction, visual style, action sequences, and story, though some criticized the length. The movie was criticized as a bloated 3-hour marathon dragged down by ponderous dialogue.

Pre-premier

“One of the main purposes of this media screening is so that our partners in the media could have a view the movie before the public, rate it, and get more people to watch the movies in cinemas,” said Ken Kimutai – General Manager, Anga Cinemas.

Bearing in mind that the Covid-19 pandemic had greatly affected the film industry, health guidelines, and protocols that were put into place enabled the first media screening at Anga Cinemas post-pandemic.

Vesen Digital used this opportunity to connect with local media houses and potential clients with the aim of showcasing how cinema advertising works. There are many opportunities that brands can tap into to connect with the movie-going crowd, from pre-show advertising, cinema branding to branding of the popcorn boxes.

“Vesen Computing Solutions in conjunction with Anga Cinemas have made this media screening possible with intentions of creating new opportunities to grow the entertainment industry and bring new energy to the film industry,” said John Ndung’u – Managing Director Vesen Digital.

“We are looking to reduce long queues at cinema halls by innovating tech solutions for this. Case in point, the recently launched Anga Cinemas website that allows customers to book tickets online and get into the cinema halls faster.

The Batman officially premiers on Friday 4th March 2022 in all cinemas.