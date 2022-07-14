Kibera man admits stealing airtime at local shop

Alphonse Kilonzo Kimeu at the Kibera law courts where he admitted to theft. PHOTO| JOSEPH NDUNDA

Alphonse Kilonzo Kimeu at the Kibera law courts where he admitted to theft. PHOTO| JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who broke into a shop in Nairobi and stole airtime and cash has pleaded guilty to charges of shop breaking and stealing at the Kibera law courts.

Alphonse Kilonzo Kimeu admitted he stole Sh3000 worth of airtime and Sh2000 from Lucia Kihia’s shop along Vihinga road in Kileleshwa on July 12.

Kimeu was seen by private guards walking suspiciously in the area at around 3am and the guards started monitoring his movements.

He proceeded to break into the shop and the guards went to enquire from him what he was doing.

He allegedly hit one of the guards on the head with a metal bar and managed to escape but they rest pursued him.

He jumped into a neighbouring school’s compound where he was accosted by the night guard at the school.

The other guards joined in and detained Kimeu before calling the police who rearrested him.

Kimeu admitted the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua.

He will be sentenced on July 14 after the prosecution avails the exhibits in court.