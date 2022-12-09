2 suspects arrested over robbery in Kayole, 50 mobile phones recovered





Two suspects were Thursday 8, arrested and detained at Kayole police station on robbery with violence charges.

This was during a police operation in a shop in the area following a robbery incident.

The two were arrested by detectives based at DCI Kayole, following a robbery with violence incident where a woman lost her mobile phone and other valuables Thursday evening, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

One of the arrested suspects operates a mobile phone repair shop in the Obama estate where over 50 mobile phones suspected to be stolen property were recovered.

Police said they are still searching for more stolen property and suspects.

Last month, police arrested a 29-year-old man in Kasarani, Nairobi County, who was in possession of 265 iPhones and 10 android devices.

A police statement filed at Kasarani police station at the time said that the suspect was arrested after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducted a search of his house in the area.

“The items are suspected to have been stolen from members of the public,” read the statement.

Police said they have documented the scene and interrogations are underway to establish who the suspect’s accomplices were pending his arraignment the following day.

The sting operation yielded the arrest of Antony Orlando alias Engineer Bobby, who led the police to the hideout where stolen phones were hidden.

“So far, we have arrested around 12 muggers and have already appeared before the court and this one is the mastermind because he is the one that receives all these stolen phones,” said Deputy Commandant Anthony Mbogo

The operation is part of enhanced security operations and patrols instituted to deal with increased cases of mugging and robbery witnessed in Nairobi over the last few months.

“Kenyans should watch what they are doing out there, they should know we are there to eradicate this menace,” added Mbogo.

Police say the breakthrough could lead to the arrest of more suspects believed to be behind the syndicate.

The arrest come just days after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned youth involved in criminal activities.

“Those boys who have dared the government and want to tell us that they can take over the city and make it a city of crime, we have heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” said Kindiki.

“The team will get our errant sons, maybe daughters out of our streets and put them where criminals belong. We cannot trade our freedom and security for anything,” he added.

