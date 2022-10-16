Why Justin Muturi has resigned as Democratic Party chairman





Attorney-General-nominee, Justin Muturi, has resigned as leader of the Democratic Party (DP).

The move cames weeks after President William Ruto appointed him Attorney General.

In his resignation letter, Mr Muturi said he relinquished his position as the party leader following his nomination as the government legal advisor.

The resignation letter was sent to the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu.

“According to article 77 (2) of the constitution, any appointed State officer shall not hold office in a political party. Because of the position I have been appointed to serve, the constitution does not allow me to hold an office in a political party,” said Mr Muturi.

On the other hand, the former speaker of the National Assembly suggested that Mbeere North Member of Parliament, George Kiringa, be appointed as the acting party boss.

However, the DP party National Executive Council (NEC) decided to elect Joseph Munyao to lead the party.

“We thank President William Ruto for giving our party a position of attorney general. It is a sign that he has fulfilled his promise to us. Following the resignation of Mr Muturi who was the Leader of our Party, the NEC has decided to hand over the position to Mr Munyao,” said DP chairman Esau Kioni.

Other leaders likely to be affected by Article 77 (2) of the constitution are Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap and Eliud Owalo, UDA’s deputy secretary general.

This comes a few days after the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said that vetting of the new nominees will start on Monday.

Muturi has in the past served as lawmaker and Speaker of the National Assembly.

