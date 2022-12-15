



A storm is brewing at the Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) following its decision to suspend Nick Salat, the long-serving secretary general.

The decision to suspend Salat was arrived at by party chairman Gideon Moi, citing misconduct and violation of the party’s constitution.

In a notice, Gideon Moi, the last-born son of former president Daniel Moi (now deceased), explained the move to do away with the vocal Salat had been arrived at during the independence party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“This is to notify you that in the NEC meeting on December 15, 2022, several complaints on your conduct and violation of the party constitution were placed before members for discussion,” reads the suspension notice in part.

Mr Salat has been at the helm of the party position for more than a decade.

Following his suspension, the disciplinary committee is expected to decide his fate in the next month..

“While noting the complaints on their face appeared serious, the jurisdiction to deal with matters constituting disciplinary measures lies with the disciplinary committee created under Article 34 of the constitution,” the letter adds.

Despite being members of the same political outfit, Salat and Moi have been reading different scripts since President William Ruto’s election in August 2022.

The two politicians were keen on the EALA seat only for Moi to withdraw his candidature at the final minute.

In November, Moi held a meeting with all elected leaders and announced the party was keen to elect new faces in the polls in 2023. The statement was believed to have undermined Salat.

In the past, party members have called for changes in the management following its dismal returns in the August 2022 polls.

The party backed Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto in the August 2022 polls.

