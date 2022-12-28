Meru governor Mwangaza turns to God amid Senate proceedings





Meru Governor Kawira Mwanganza retains belief that God will see her through the impeachment proceedings that commenced at the Senate on Tuesday.

The Governor shared a biblical message on her Facebook page that ostensibly refers to her case which is under scrutiny.

“Luke 12:11-12[11]“And when you are brought to trial in the synagogues and before rulers and authorities, don’t worry about how to defend yourself or what to say,[12]for the Holy Spirit will teach you at that time what needs to be said,” she shared.

And she pleaded not guilty to all the five charges that informed her impeachment at the County Assembly.

Also read: Timothy Njoya: Wafula Chebukati can make a good President

Kawangware man arrested with homemade pistol, grenade

Amira open to love following Jimal Rohosafi, Amber Ray affair

Appearing before the Senate Special Committee probing her ouster, she denied all accusations leveled against her by the Meru County Assembly.

The first charge was engaging in nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissal and usurping of the constitution and statutory functions of county organs

She was secondly accused of incitement, bullying, vilification and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

The third charge facing Kawira was forceful entry into the assembly precincts and mobilization of unlawful riots against MCAs

The fourth charge was violation of Public Finance Management laws while her last ‘crime’ was misconduct relating to the nomination of county executive committee members CECs.

She denied all the charges.

The MCAs in Meru impeached the Governor on grounds that she appointed her husband to a non-existent office, lack of transparency and competitiveness in recruitment.

She is also accused of disregarding the process of establishing the husband’s office and failing to submit his name to the assembly for approval.

Meru County Assembly has been allocated three and a half hours to prosecute its case. It has lined up three witnesses.

The 11-member committee will determine whether accusations levelled against the governor warrant her removal.

The committee led by Kakamenga senator Bonny Khalwale has up to December 30 to deliver its findings.

Kawira became the first county boss to be impeached barely three months after being sworn in.

All 67 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) present during the impeachment session voted to remove her over abuse of office claims.

The Khalwale special committee on Monday held its first meeting to plan for the hearings.

The special committee intends to conclude the hearings by Wednesday before tabling a report on the floor of the Senate for determination.