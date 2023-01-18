22-year-old student drowns in swimming pool in Ruaraka

Caleb Maisiba Omare, the 22-year-old student who drowned in a swimming pool in Nairobi County. PHOTO | COURTESY

A 22-year-old student over the weekend drowned in a swimming pool at Absa Bank in Ruaraka, Nairobi County.

The late Caleb Maisiba Omare was a final year student at the Technical University of Kenya.

When the incident happened, those who were at the pool alerted the management which in return foresaw the retrieval of the body.

Nairobi News has established that the body was then taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital’s mortuary.

Before joining the Technical University of Kenya, the deceased was a student at Kisii High School where he cleared his Form Four in 2018.

Currently, students at Technical University of Kenya have planned to hold a vigil at the institution on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The incident attracted the attention of his friends and relatives who mourned him as a hardworking man.

“RIP Caleb Maisiba Mogire, burial programme is ongoing at Kiabusura and Nairobi city,” said Magufuli Nyabaro.

“We have lost our brother, rest easy,” Geoffrey Panther said.

Last week, an 8-year-old boy drowned at a swimming pool while in the company of his friends in Runda, Nairobi.

Master Ivan Apiyo had visited a home for a tuition exchange programme when they decided to take a dip in the pool.

Moments later, he was found motionless by other pupils who alerted the home owners. It after they retrieved him from the pool that they realised he was dead.

The parents of the deceased boy were then called to the scene alongside a team of medical personnel who confirmed the death.

Police who are investigating the incident said there was no attendant at the pool at the time of the incident.

