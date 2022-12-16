22-year-old woman in hospital after jumping from sixth-floor building in Parklands





Police are waiting for a 22-year-old woman to recover from her attempted suicide so that they can interrogate her after she jumped from the sixth floor of a building she lives in the Parklands area, Nairobi in an apparent suicide mission.

Ann Wanjiku who is currently admitted to a city hospital in critical condition is said to have gone to the rooftop of the house she lives with her sister on Thursday at 2 am and threw herself to the ground before landing on parked vehicles.

According to the police, the victim had sent a text to her sister who was in the house directing her where to find two suicide notes she had left behind.

One of the suicide notes was directed to her employer and another to their family.

In the notes, she said that she was frustrated and that was the cause of the attempted suicide.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted in critical condition.

In another incident, a man in Parkview estate identified as Fredrick Otieno, 46, died after jumping from the second floor of their house in a suicide mission.

The deceased is said to have left his family in the house on Thursday morning and jumped to his death.

The motive for the incident was not immediately established.

Seven other suicide incidents were reported in the country on Thursday alone at an increasingly alarming rate.

They were reported in Makueni, Kilifi, Nakuru, Migori, Nyandarua, Kitui, and Kiambu.

On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man is fighting for his life at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after he attempted suicide by jumping from the 6th floor of a building in Akila estate, Embakasi area.

The man, according to neighbours and the police, had an altercation with his wife before locking the doors and setting the house on fire. Neighbours who saw smoke coming from the house rushed to try and rescue the couple.

Police said that they received reports of a fire incident but by the time they got to the scene, neighbours and good Samaritans had already put out the fire.

It is a criminal offence to attempt suicide, police said.

