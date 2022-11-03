250k! Abduba Dida rejoices in Sakaja’s reward for exposing people who litter

Garbage which was scattered by striking Nairobi county workers lies in the middle of Kimathi Street. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Garbage which was scattered by striking Nairobi county workers lies in the middle of Kimathi Street. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, on November 2, 2022, announced that witnesses who told on or snitched on people who dumped garbage and clogged up the city’s drainage system would be rewarded.

This was all in his manifesto efforts to keep the city clean and restore its glory before it became overrun by the garbage in the Central Business District and various estates around the city.

“As we unclog the drainage system throughout the city, let’s kindly desist from further illegal dumping. Ukiona mtu akidump and you record, mulika kabisa; we arrest, prosecute, and split the fine.

I will work on the county law to provide this. Let’s keep our city clean,” announced Governor Sakaja.

Also read: Gospel artist Mary Lincoln speaks after her naughty photos leaked

To this, the 2013 presidential aspirant, Mwalimu Abduba Dida, rejoiced in the move, saying he just realized how important it was to keep Nairobi clean.

“The fine is at least Sh 5,000. If I snitch and take a few pictures, I earn Sh 2,500. If I snitch on 100 offenders, I earn Sh 250,000 a day?!

Guys, I just realized that our environment matters, and Nairobi must be clean. Beware of random photography. I shall not forgive littering,” said Abduba Dida.

Also read: 4 Celebrity pastors and their scandals

Nairobi City has been choking under garbage pile-ups in various areas.

Lately, illegal dumpers have been piling trash in the back streets in Nairobi’s Central Business District and along major roads that lead to and from markets, including the stretch along Marikiti vegetable market.

Illegal waste dumping has been the major headache of several Nairobi County governments.

Nation recently reported that Governor Sakaja said that the garbage dumping menace had been brought about by the conflict of interest from 46 companies contracted by the last regime of former Governor Ms. Anne Kananu to collect the garbage in the city.

Also read: 5 celebrities Huddah Monroe has attacked

He also said that the situation had worsened further by those contracted to collect garbage failing to do their duties and residents illegally dumping waste in undesignated zones.

“In our first month in office, we have collected over 70k tonnes. You will see sustainable changes,” Governor Sakaja promised, as reported by the Nation.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Popular celebrity TikTok couples in Kenya

TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

‘I have rent arrears of Sh50,000,’ Vioja Mahakamani’s Lijodi Kokoto faces eviction

Comedian Captain Otoyo speaks out on joining Jalang’o in politics