27-year-old woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death arrested





Police in Rongai, Kajiado County on Sunday evening arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend.

The detectives believe that Ms Jacklyn Zakayo, 27, ended the life of 47-year-old Kennedy Bitoye.

Ms Zakayo allegedly committed the heinous act on Saturday, November 19, 2022 before fleeing the rental apartment where the deceased who worked as a driver at the Kenya School of Law (KSL) was residing.

Neighbours who spoke to the media over the incident said that they heard loud wails from the deceased and when they rushed to his house they found him lying in a pool of blood.

“Blood had spattered everywhere around the house. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Evans Makau a neighbour.

Another neighbour, Mr Gabriel Okwani, said police officers got the murder weapon, a knife that was used to end the life of the deceased.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court today (November 21, 2022) as detectives seek to hold her for two weeks as they investigate the incident.

A detective privy to the investigations said the suspect is yet to record statement as she was not willing to cooperate.

“She has been denying to record statement on the matter and it is on this effect that we shall go on holding her for more days,” said the police source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

