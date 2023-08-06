3 peculiarities as Uhuru Kenyatta visited Uganda President Museveni

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and former Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta at Entebbe. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenya’s fourth president Uhuru Kenyatta met with Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe on August 4, 2023.

President Museveni later announced he had hosted Mr Kenyatta in his capacity as the Facilitator of the East Africa Community-led Nairobi Peace Process.

“Besides the security situation in the East African Community (EAC) region, the two leaders deliberated on the ongoing Peace Processes geared towards the realization of a lasting peace and stability in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” read a statement from the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya.

However, during this courtesy call to Uganda on Saturday, three peculiarities were immediately noticeable.