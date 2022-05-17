30 years later, still waiting for ‘Stella’…





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are commemorating yet another anniversary of Freshly Mwamburi’s evergreen hit song Stella.

In the song, the Zilizopendwa artiste recounts how on May 17, 1992 he eagerly awaited the return of his love Stella from further studies in Japan, only to be met with disappointment and heartbreak.

Thirty years later, Kenyans have ‘joined’ the Everest Kings band leader in commemorating and reminiscing the events of the day.

Online, while some users have termed the day as international character development day others have advised men to never pay for their girlfriend’s school fees.

Never never pay for your girlfriend school fees. If you're doubting me, ask Freshly Mwamburi what Stella did to him. — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 17, 2022

Don't be too nice to Women, Utabebwa ufala. Don't be like Freshly Mwamburi. There are so many Stella everywhere — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 17, 2022

May 17th comes every year to remind men how simping is so dangerous and character development is a rite of passage in this country 💔🙌#stella — Chokosh (@Chokosh19) May 17, 2022

Stella is and will be the trailblazer of character development. Freshly Mwamburi is going down with dents and scars of bruised romance. 30 years memories still etched in our minds. LGBTQ¦¦Kamba ¦¦Kirinyaga ¦¦Andrew Sunkuli — Legend (@asknyaora) May 17, 2022

Every year that Stella returns to Kenya, I'm reminded of the fact that women doesn't care about a man's sacrifices. When hypergramy knocks, nobody is spared. Focus on yourselves Kings. — Wilson (@WilsonKOT) May 17, 2022

There's Nothing like long distance relationships. If you're doubting me, ask Freshly Mwamburi what Stella did to him. — Mr Ben (@Mr_Teacher0) May 17, 2022

Had Freshly Mwamburi not sang about Stella, many a man would be suffering today. As we causally listened to the weekend Rhumba shows like RabaRaba by Jeff Mwangemi & Mwashumbe, Fred Obachi's Rogaroga, we bemoaned Freshly. Many Stella's have since been born, be woke. — OMWOYO MARANGA 🇰🇪 (@omwoyomaranga) May 17, 2022