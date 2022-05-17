Join our Telegram Channel
30 years later, still waiting for ‘Stella’…

By Wangu Kanuri May 17th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are commemorating yet another anniversary of Freshly Mwamburi’s evergreen hit song Stella.

In the song, the Zilizopendwa artiste recounts how on May 17, 1992 he eagerly awaited the return of his love Stella from further studies in Japan, only to be met with disappointment and heartbreak.

Thirty years later, Kenyans have ‘joined’ the Everest Kings band leader in commemorating and reminiscing the events of the day.

Online, while some users have termed the day as international character development day others have advised men to never pay for their girlfriend’s school fees.

 

