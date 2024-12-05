3MenArmy, Abel Mutua podcast top most listened to in 2024





As podcasts continue to gain popularity in the country, Spotify has released the top 10 Kenyan podcasts that attracted the most listeners on the platform in 2024.

This year, three hilarious content creators Trevor, Frank, and Dante, popularly known as 3MenArmy, topped the list with their podcast The 97s Podcast.

The three host the podcast, exploring their everyday life experiences as they speak their minds in a way that is fun and sometimes smart but silly. The 97s Podcast has seen tremendous growth in its listenership, coming in at number eight last year.

The 2023 most streamed podcast So This Is Love, a podcast hosted by Julia Gaitho aka Jules, dropped to second place, proving it is still one of the most popular podcasts in the country.

Jules’ podcast focuses on relationship issues ranging from loss of love, heartbreak, and finding yourself.

Julia Gaitho hosts various guests who share their experiences in past relationships, either anonymously or with their real identities.

An interesting entry into the top 10 is actor and scriptwriter Abel Mutua’s The Mkurugenzi Podcast, which comes in at number three after not even making the top 10 list last year. Abel’s podcast is a storytelling channel he created for the sole purpose of educating, entertaining, and informing his audience about life events.

The podcast Messy In Between, which ranked second in 2023, dropped to fourth this year. The podcast is hosted by Murugi Munyi and Lydia K.M., who say theirs is a podcast about “life as it is. Messy. In love, work, money, relationships, friendships, and everything in between.

ShxtsNGigs podcast, which was fourth last year, moved to fifth in 2024. The weekly podcast features best friends James and Fuhad, who try to give their full, unfiltered opinions on whatever comes to mind.

English entrepreneur and investor Steven Cliff Bartlett’s podcast A Dairy of a CEO with Steven Barlett jumped from 10th to sixth this year in 2023. In 2017, he launched The Diary of a CEO podcast, which is one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world.

It’s Related, I Promise podcast, which ranked third in 2023 and was the most exported that year, dropped to seventh this year. Described as “a sonic escape into the world of three diverse Kenyan women,” the podcast is hosted by Julia Gaitho and Sharon Machira, young professionals who brave the urban landscape of Kenya’s capital city and grow their friendship along the way.

Another new entry in the top 10 is Mic Cheque, hosted by musician Aryosh, which is more of a banter and fun podcast that has gradually gained popularity this year.

The Sandwich Podcast, hosted by four friends, which was sixth last year, lost its grip in 2024 and dropped to ninth.

Rounding out the top 10 is a new entry, Success Addicted Podcast, with the voice of Earl Nightingale, which is a motivational podcast.