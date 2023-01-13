4 police officers cleared of involvement in Sh2 million forex bureau robbery

Four police officers based in different police stations in Nairobi, (left to right) Nicolas Muriiria Ekabu, Stanley Gitonga, Eliud Kipkurui and Daniel Wambua Mthini at Milimani Law Courts, the court released the suspects unconditionally over the alleged forex bureau robbery. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

Four police officer linked to an Sh2 million forex bureau botched attempted robbery has been freed unconditionally without any charges.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi released Daniel Wambua Mthini, Eliud Kipkurui Bor, Stanly Gitonga and Nicholas Murira after the investigating officer told the court that he did not find evidence linking the suspects with the alleged robbery.

The officer said an inquiry file had been opened, and the matter would be dealt with administratively under the national police standing rules.

The court further directed that cell phones held by the police be returned to them in a period of 14 days.

The officer said the phones were taken for forensic examination after arrest.

Defense lawyer Zachariah Mwambi Benson Wamwote had applied to have the cell phones returned to the suspects because they could not communicate with their relatives.

But prosecution counsel James Gachoka had opposed the return of the phones, saying they formed part of the investigations.

The officers were arrested on January 9 after a report was filed at Nairobi regional command center.

The officer said the call was at about 11 am from one Hassan Abdi Omar of Afro Limited and operating a forex Huten at Loncho-House situated along Kaunda Street in the CBD.

He had withdrawn some cash from Absa Bank Queensway house branch, and they were confronted in the company of Mohamed Hassan.

The court heard that officers on mobile duties managed to pursue the suspects on board a vehicle, Toyota Premio, with the victims and intercept them.

They escorted them to Central police station, whereby the report was booked.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Abdi had withdrawn Sh2 million to enhance his operations at the forex rates. While on their way out, they were confronted by the suspects, who claimed to be police officers.

In the process, a tussle arose, but the complainant managed to pass the bag containing the money to his security guard.

The officer said he needed more time to record statements and obtain ICT3 footage, bank statements, and NTSA data and Arms records before preferring any charges against the suspects.

