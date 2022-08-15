5 facts we know so far about the missing IEBC officer





The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Embakasi East Constituency Returning Officer Daniel Mbolu Musyoka has heightened further.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the official was reported missing on Thursday “at around 9:45 am, he was escorted to the tallying centre by his bodyguard. At around 9:45 am, he excused himself to make a phone call but did not return to the office.”

“His family is looking for him but cannot find him. The commission is deeply concerned with the matter and urges the investigative agencies to get to the root cause of the disappearance,” said Chebukati.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Musyoka’s wife, Tabitha, recounted her last moments with her husband, saying, she last spoke with him on Wednesday at noon, a day before he went missing.

Here are 10 acts we know so far.

His wife, Tabitha, says that the family had searched unsuccessfully for him since he disappeared including hospitals, pharmacies, and even the morgue, but to no effect.

The family says that police reported that his mobile phone signal disappeared an hour after he went missing. The phone’s last location was in Mihang’o, in Utawala, around 10am.

The last time she reach out to him, he did not pick up his call. “The day he disappeared, I tried calling him but he did not answer. I was later told by his cousin, who lives in Utawala, that he was missing,” Tabitha added.

CCTV footage shows the last moments of Musyoka. He left the tallying center and walked toward a nearby bus station. According to detectives, Musyoka was relaxed and showed no signs of concern.

Musyoka had not made or received any calls. From the CCTV footage, Musyoka was not being followed by a car or person.

Detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU) have joined the investigations.