5 key moments in President Ruto’s visit to South Korea

President William Ruto (center) places incense in an urn as First Lady Rachel Ruto (right) looks on after offering a wreath at the National Cemetery in Seoul on November 23, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

President William Ruto had a fixed schedule in his three-day official visit to the Republic of Korea for bilateral talks with President Yoon Suk-Yeol.

During his trip, the president was accompanied by the First Lady Rachel Ruto among other government officials, including the Foreign Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua.

The president and his delegation have sealed a number of deals with the South Korean government that will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Here are some of the highlights of President Ruto’s visit:

1. Being chauffeured on a Mercedes Maybach S650

Upon landing in South Korea, President Ruto was chauffeured in a Mercedes Maybach S650, which is valued at Sh20 million. The Maybach S650, also referred to as the twin-turbo v12 engine, is known for its efficient speed and has a horsepower of 621.

Maybach S650 has an armoured version which is suitable for VVIP passengers, more so heads of state.

2. Dinner at Yongsan Presidential Office

The President and his delegation were hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol at Yongsan Presidential Office, where they signed an agreement that will stimulate economic development through manufacturing, agro-processing and value addition.

The deal includes the development of special economic zones (SEZs) in Dongo Kundu, Lamu, Naivasha, Athi River, Sagana and the construction of dams.

3. Toasting to a drink

During a dinner hosted President Yoon Suk-yeol, President Ruto and the First Lady had an opportunity to hold their glasses for a toast with their host among other from both countries.

From videos that captured the moment, President Ruto and the First Lady appear to be taking different drinks from those of the other guests.

4. Addressing church congregation while wearing sandals

President Ruto, a staunch Christian, did not miss the opportunity to attend church while in South Korea.

What captured the attention of many was the discipline of churches in the Asian country, where the leaders are provided with sandals to put on as they address the congregation from the pulpit.

The President and the First Lady shared Bible verses with the congregation, with the latter urging the church leadership not to tire from extending social support such as education and medical care to the community.

5. Laying wreath at the national cemetery

On his final day in South Korea, President Ruto and the First Lady laid a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery in honour of soldiers who died in the Korean Independence Movement War.

