5 luxury cars that Ruto, Gachagua and Mudavadi can buy with Sh802m





The Sh802 million allocated to the offices of President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will be able to purchase new and expensive machines in the market.

Kenyans on Twitter were not impressed by how huge the budget for the three political shot callers was.

Well, considering their positions, the three are expected to drive armored, top-of-the-line vehicles that make a statement.

With that in mind, here is a curated list of expensive machines that can be purchased using that ostentatious car budget.

Bentley

This is a car that Queen Elizabeth was driving. It cost Sh175,909,096. All its interior is handcrafted, setting a standard for other luxury cars. Every wood sheet used in the car comes from the exact tree. This is to make sure the pattern is uniform throughout. Moreover, the leather used in the interior is top quality.

Armored BMW 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class

This ranges from Sh12,618,760 to Sh10,877,790. This kind of machine is built using the latest technology to provide clients with the highest levels of protection. Typically armored to Level A9/B6+, this bulletproof Mercedes is protected against 7.62mm lead core, 5.56×45 and M80 ball rounds, as well as 2 DM51 hand grenades.

Cadillac One aka ‘The Beast’

This is also a special car that the three can purchase. It cost Sh195,750,000.00. The body has eight-inch armor plating and has reinforced floor plates to protect against probable bomb blasts; it weighs between 16,000 lbs and 20,000 lbs. According to SpyScape, in case of emergency, the Beast has a supply of blood that is compatible with the president’s blood type.

Mercedes-Maybach

The car cost roughly Sh20 million. The seats have memory settings, leg rest, full recline options, and massage. The Mercedes Maybach is the perfect car to rest between meeting commutes. Some passengers also prefer the ambient lighting and the well-padded soundproof interiors, keeping the car in a cocoon of comfort, speed, and style.

Aurus Senat

The car is worth Sh327,850,894.20. The car is built by Russian automaker Aurus Motors and developed by NAMI in Moscow. It is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that makes 598 hp and 889 Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in six seconds and a top speed of 249 km/h.

