5 reasons why you must think twice before adding a 3rd baby





‘Mum of two’ is a popular phrase making rounds on social media in Kenya.

They are the ‘it mums’ in the parenting circles but it cannot be traced as to why mums of two are popular, celebrated and have fans compared to a mum of one or more than two children. You will see some celebs wearing t-shirts printed ‘mum of two’, several hashtags with the same phrase on various social media platforms (currently stands at almost one million tags on Instagram) and many debates advocating for ending conceiving at baby number two.

We don’t refute that children are a blessing and “like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth” but sometimes, having several children-especially within a short time span- can be all sorts of hectic. You will find such mums struggling and sharing their experiences with hashtags such as ‘2 under 2’ or ‘multiples mum’ (meaning a mother of twins or triplets and so forth). Nairobi News, therefore, brings you five reasons why you must think twice before adding a third baby if you are an ‘it mum’ of two: