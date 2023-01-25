5 robbery with violence suspects killed, two pistols recovered





Five suspected gangsters were killed in separate incidents within Nairobi County in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In the first incident, police officers in Shauri Moyo, shot dead two suspects in a botched robbery attempt.

Locals in Shauri Moyo have frequently complained to the police that armed men were mugging them on a daily basis.

On Wednesday morning, police officers led an operation that resulted in the death of the two while others managed to escape.

The duo was cornered as they were busy stealing from a woman heading to work in the morning.

In another incident, two suspected robbers who had been snatching mobile phones from motorists and pedestrians along the busy Kiambu Road were nabbed and lynched by an angry mob.

Nairobi News has established that the duo, who were riding on a motorbike, were cornered by locals at Ngomongo, who assaulted them before finally lynching them.

The duo’s bodies stayed at the scene for hours before police officers picked them up.

In yet another incident, another suspect was on Wednesday morning shot and killed by police officers in Kasarani, Nairobi County.

A pistol was also recovered from the suspect. His accomplices managed to escape the police dragnet and escaped towards the Dandora side.

The bodies of all the suspects were then taken to the City Mortuary, awaiting autopsy and identification before members of their families were informed.

Nairobi Regional police boss Mr Adamson Bungei warned robbers out to terrorise locals that their days were numbered.

He said that those involved in a crime could hide, but they would not do that forever since the long hand of the law will finally catch up with them.

“Let it be a warning to those who are still involving themselves in crime that we shall take action against them,” he said.

Mr Bungei said that the recovered firearms would be subjected to forensic tests to ascertain whether they have been used in crime recently.

