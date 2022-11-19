5 strict rules for visitors who will be watching FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A display featuring a football is seen at Germany's training ground at the Al-Shamal SC Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

While the whole world counts down the hours to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments set to begin on Sunday, November 20, all through to December 18, 2022, there are certain prohibitions the hosting Arab country, Qatar, has announced that would result in jail terms and other punishments.

Here are some of the rules given;

No sex for unmarried couples

The Arab country banned sex outside marriage for players and fans during the forthcoming 2022 World Cup Tournament. Failure to abide by the no-sex rule will attract a 7 years jail term with no exemptions being made.

Qatar criminalizes unmarried sex, as the laws are based on Islamic legal tradition that classifies sex outside of marriage, pregnancy out of wedlock, and adultery as crimes punishable by imprisonment.

LGBTQ community

Being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) is still a crime in Qatar, and the nation’s government does not recognise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and authorities have reaffirmed their position on intimacy between persons in public being classed as offensive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or intent.

No sale of alcohol in World Cup stadiums

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, an energy-rich Persian Gulf country that follows a conservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism.

Public consumption of alcohol is only allowed in certain hotels and restaurants.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” read part of the FIFA statement.

Do not peddle drugs

There is zero tolerance for drugs in Qatar. The penalties for drug use, trafficking, smuggling, and possession can include lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines, and deportation.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health ordered an outright ban on the sales of vapes in 2014.

Hamad International Airport’s customs department was also advised not to allow e-cigarettes into the country, with the same instruction observed at Qatar’s port and land borders.

It might not be possible to purchase vaping refills and associated products while in there legally.

Dress code

Respecting local norms could be one of the greatest challenges for the numbers visiting Qatar during the World Cup.

Swimwear is allowed on hotel beaches and swimming pools, but visitors will be expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places such as museums and government buildings.

The removal of shirts is prohibited inside stadiums, while the much-publicized air-conditioned stadiums are designed to maintain a pleasant temperature for spectators.

Outside, the average temperature for November is around 26ºC, but it could get as warm as the mid-30s.

