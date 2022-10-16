5 unresolved murders in Kenya

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi (in glases) and other pall bearers carry the casket with the body of businessman Jacob Juma after a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral on May 12, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Years on, Kenyans have had to speculate over the case of the deaths of their loved ones, some of whom were prominent.

Ideally, the National Police Service (NPS) has several arms meant to investigate such deaths and bring the killers to book.

But over the years, the NPS appears unable or unwilling to do just that in some of these cases. In some cases, investigations are underway.

Here are some of the unresolved murders;

1.Barrack Otieno Oduor – Mr Barrack Otieno Oduor’s name adds to the long list of people who have been killed in the country and their murders remain unsolved.

Mr Oduor, was allegedly shot dead by Mr Collins Onkundi, who is a manager of Club Signature following an argument that took place on the wee hours of Friday, October 14, 2022 morning.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Ms Marilyn Marion Ouma who resides in Victoria Gardens Estate says that she had left Dondez Bar and Restaurant.

“She was accompanied by her friend namely Donar Kajwang and a police officer known as Barrack Onkindi, it is then that a manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between the reportee, Donar Kajwang and Barrack Otieno Oduor,” the police report read in part.

It is in the process that Mr Onkundi disarmed the police officer and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg.

The suspect then went ahead and shot Ms Kajwang on the leg and she was rushed to Agakhan Hospital in Kisumu while in a stable condition. Mr Onkundi then left the scene while carrying the gun of the deceased.

2.George Mwangi –He is the late husband to Kiambu based political leader Ms Gadys Chania. His body was found dumped in a forest within Kiambu County days after his wife reported him missing.

Ms Chania has been arrested and linked to the murder and she is currently assisting detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI sleuths believe the deceased, who is based in Rwanda and returned to Kenya on September 13, 2022, might have been murdered in cold blood in a love triangle affair involving Lucy Muthoni, a secretary at a local school.

The 58-year-old’s body was found dumped in Kieni Forest, Kiambu County, on Wednesday just hours before he was allegedly supposed to fly back to Kigali where he worked as an engineer.

The body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and covered under a heap of cartons.

According to the DCI, Chania reported her husband as missing at Mwea Police Post in Gatundu North on October 11, 2022.

On Friday, detectives visited the deceased’s home in Mang’u, the suspected murder scene, and recovered some of the weapons believed to have been used to brutally kill the engineer.

The DCI stated that the murder weapons were found stashed in the master bedroom.

3.Mercy Keino – The deceased attended a party on June 17, 2011. A Kiambu based politician was also in attendance.

Witnesses lined-up in court to testify on what transpired said the politician slapped the deceased at the bash before storming out.

She was later found dead at the roadside in the city center.

The case is ongoing, 11 years later.

4. Mr Meshack Yebei – Mr Yebei was a witnesses in the International Criminal Court (ICC) cases following the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

It is unclear whether he was a witness working with the prosecution team or that of the defence.

He went missing from his home area in Eldoret in 2014 and his badly mutilated body was found in months later at the Tsavo National Park. His murder remains unresolved.

5.Mr Jacob Juma – The slain businessman had publicly expressed fears for his life before meeting his death in a cruel way.

In May 2016, Mr Juma was felled by a hail of bullets along Ngong Road near Lenana School.

Mr Juma, who was born in 1971 in Mungore, a village in Kenya’s Bungoma County, had been a tireless crusader against corruption and a close ally of many politicians in the opposition.

He also had a number of fraud related cases against him in court and had rubbed a number of senior politicians the wrong way.

