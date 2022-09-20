5 ways to tell if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp





Getting blocked is the worst. Especially if it is from someone you are emotionally and physically involved with.

It feels like you have been jailed- or even worse, dumped.

So how do you save yourself from further heartbreak if your messages and audio notes are not being replied to?

Well, here is how to know if you have been blocked.

I will show you how you can know if you are in the app’s doghouse.

You won’t be able to see the person’s ‘last seen’ status – You probably sent the message at 1 pm and because you guys used to text each other within seconds, suddenly there is no response after four hours. If you are unable to see the person’s ‘last seen’ update in your WhatsApp conversations, it means the person blocked you. You can’t see their profile picture – What’s worse than being ghosted? Not seeing the person who is ghosting you- even if it means just seeing their picture. If you get blocked and the person changes their profile picture, you’ll forever see the last photo this person had before the change. It will be worse, especially, if you can see on another phone that the person changed their photo and you are no longer part of their circle. That annoying one tick – One tick normally points to the fact that the message has been sent, and two ticks signal that the message has been received. You can consider yourself blocked if you never get two ticks back when you send your message, umekulishwa block. Video and audio call not going through- It’s even worse than not seeing their picture. You now will never hear their voice. Please save yourself from further heartbreak and move on. Inauma lakini inabidii uzoee. You cannot add them to a group – You will know you have been blocked if you have to ask this person for permission to add them to a specific group.

At the end of the day, if it’s too much, block them too. It’s petty but tit for tat has always been a fair game, yes?

