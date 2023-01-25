50-year-old man kills brother over dispute on grazing field





Police in Kajiado have launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old man who allegedly killed his brother over a dispute on a grazing field.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Koinary Koiyan, 55, differed with his brother Mr Alex Osekei Karuyani, and a fight broke out before the death occurred.

“A village elder reported that there was a person who had been killed by his brother. Scene was visited and one Koiyan was found lying dead near a semi-permanent house,” the report seen by this reporter read in part.

According to the police, the deceased had two deep cuts on the head, left kneecap, one on the right thigh, and a fractured left wrist.

Locals questioned by the police said that the two have had issues for the longest time over a grazing field where all claim ownership.

The brothers have also been fighting for ancestral land left to them by their late father, and efforts to make them agree have been in vain.

“It was discovered that the deceased and his brother have had a long dispute over a parcel of land and cattle grazing,” the report filed at Namanga Police Station further read.

The scene was processed by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police officers before the body was taken to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital Morgue awaiting postmortem.

Already, police officers have been tasked with smoking out the suspect from his hideout after he went into hiding moments after committing the heinous act.

Meanwhile, a man died on the spot after his driving car rolled several times before hitting a tree in Kajiado Central Sub-County, Kajiado County.

Police say that Mr Shadrack Muesha was driving along Kajiado- Mashuru Road in Toyota Sienta when he lost control of the motor vehicle, which veered off the road and started rolling.

