52-year-old man dies in a lodging after sex marathon with much younger lover





Police in Migori County are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who is reported to have collapsed and died in a lodging where he had booked himself in with a much younger female companion.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation, in their official Twitter handle, said the man collapsed and died the morning after spending the night with the 24-year-old woman.

The body of the deceased, who has been identified as Naftali Nyandera, was discovered sprawled on a bed inside the lodging by area residents who called police officers at Macalder Police Station.

Police in Nyatike have since arrested the woman for questioning over the shocking incident.

The deceased’s body is currently lying at Migori Level 4 Hospital mortuary, with the exact cause of death yet to be made public.