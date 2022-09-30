6 Iconic photos as Sakaja takes over Nairobi County Government from NMS

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a light moment after the handover of deeds to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

The central government has officially handed over the four functions back to Nairobi County Government.

The ongoing Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and IG Paul Kihara witnessed the process.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi handed over to the new county government now headed by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Check out 6 iconic photos captured by Francis Nderitu.