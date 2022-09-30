Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

6 Iconic photos as Sakaja takes over Nairobi County Government from NMS

By Nairobi News Reporter September 30th, 2022 1 min read

The central government has officially handed over the four functions back to Nairobi County Government.

The ongoing Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and IG Paul Kihara witnessed the process.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi handed over to the new county government now headed by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Check out 6 iconic photos captured by Francis Nderitu.

 

The central government has officially handed over the four functions back to Nairobi County Government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

 

L-R Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, NMS Director General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja outside City Hall during handover of power to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

 

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi hands over deeds of power to Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja outside City Hall during handover of deeds of transfer to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

 

The central government has officially handed over the four functions back to Nairobi County Government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

 

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a light moment after the handover of deeds to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

 

NMS Director General Mohamed congratulates Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja after the handover of deeds to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why Museveni is mad at EU legislators