6th Kalasha International TV and Film Market to feature CS Ababu Namwamba, Netflix





The Kenya Film Commission is set to host the 6th Edition of the Kalasha International TV and Film Market between March 20, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

The Market, an opportunity for film and television stakeholders to gather, discuss an exchange, plan collaborations, share stories and develop new networks and business opportunities, is set to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Center in Nairobi County.

The Market will take place in the Tsavo Ballroom and Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Ababu Namwamba, is expected as the chief guest.

The theme for this edition will be Film Distribution in the 21st Century.

On the first day, among the outlined activities, there will be conversations with Netflix, a global giant streaming platform, followed by an invite-only Netflix Premiere.

On day two, one of the activities will be a discussion on where all the money pumped into and generated by filmmaking goes to.

Stakeholders will discuss the financial management for film-makers at this time. On day three, vloggers will also be allowed to present along the lines of monetization of content; and there will be further discussions involving Netflix on their approach in going from the script to the screen.

There will also be indoor and outdoor film screenings, mixers for the guests to mingle and network, and discussions into how popularly rated movies such as Phil Director’s Click Click Bang, Jiffy Picture’s Pete that Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla produce.

Odongo Robbie’s Bangarang- a movie based on the 2007/2008 post-election violence and the late baby Pendo’s death- were made.

Other discussion topics at the Market will include making Kenya film investor-friendly, packaging local content for the international market and solid scripting fundamentals for television drama or features that MultiChoice will moderate. This South African company operates DSTV.

According to their official website, Kalasha is the Swahili word for the budding tusks of an elephant calf.

Kalasha uses this to represent the growing television and film industry they purpose to nurture.

Kalasha was specially founded to reward exceptional talent in various spheres in the TV and Film industry, just as the Oscars do.

