7 Henrico officers turn themselves in over murder of Kenyan in USA

7 officers turned themselves in after investigations indicated that they may have committed murder.

7 officers turned themselves in after investigations indicated that they may have committed murder.





The mugshots and identities of the seven Henrico County Sheriffs charged with the murder of Irvo Otieno, a Kenyan man, have been revealed by Nairobi News.

The officers were arrested by Virginia State police officers and charged with second-degree murder. The seven officers are Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48 and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30.

Also read: Family of Kenyan woman who disappeared in US desperate for justice

The incident occurred on March 6, 2023, when the officers arrived at Central State Hospital to admit the 28-year-old as a patient.

However, police officers were later called by the hospital’s security team at 7:30 pm to investigate the Kenyan’s death.

The Henrico police officers claimed the deceased was violent when arrested and had to be restrained.

His body was then transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the autopsy process.

“They smothered him to death because he died of asphyxia due to suffocation. The incident was captured on video that is ‘extremely clear, extremely alarming.’ The video is 12 minutes long and shows “deliberate and cruel treatment’,” the attorney stated.

Also read: Police launch search for Kenyan missing in Australia

The family’s attorney said that the incident was captured on a video that was ‘extremely clear, extremely alarming.’

On March 14, 2023, the officers turned themselves in after investigations indicated that they may have committed murder.

The victim’s family lawyer, Mark Krudys, said that the deceased suffered from a mental illness that was not disclosed due to patient privacy rights.

The victim’s mother, Ms Caroline Ouko, stated that she had contacted her son’s psychiatrist to arrange for specialized treatment, but before the psychiatrist could take any action, their house was surrounded by police after the neighbours accused her son of burglary.

Also read: Kenyan student who drowned in Australia laid to rest in Eldoret