7 Strategies for escaping the clutches of gaslighters





Cutting out gaslighters from your life can be a difficult but important step in protecting your well-being. Here are some steps you can take to do this:

Set clear boundaries: Let the gaslighter know what behaviors are not acceptable to you and communicate your boundaries clearly. This may involve limiting or ending contact if necessary.

Seek support: Surround yourself with supportive friends and family members who believe and validate your experiences. Having a strong support system can help counteract the effects of gaslighting.

Document the incidents: Keep a record of instances of gaslighting, including the date, time, and specific details of what was said or done. Having a record can help you make sense of the situation and can be useful if you need to seek outside help.

Practice self-care: Take care of yourself by engaging in activities that help you feel good and manage stress. This may include exercise, spending time with loved ones, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy.

Consider therapy: Talking to a therapist can be a helpful way to process your experiences and develop coping strategies for dealing with gaslighting.

Limit contact: Limit your contact with the gaslighter as much as possible, especially if they are not receptive to your boundaries or continue to engage in manipulative behavior.

Seek outside help: If the situation is causing significant distress or safety concerns, consider seeking help from a mental health professional, a domestic violence hotline, or law enforcement.

Remember that taking care of yourself and your well-being is a priority. Cutting out gaslighters from your life can be a difficult but necessary step in protecting yourself from further harm.

How do you know you are being gaslit?

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation in which the manipulator causes the victim to question their own memories, perceptions, or sanity. Here are some signs that someone may be gaslighting you:

They deny things that you know happened: The gaslighter may deny events, conversations, or actions that you know took place, causing you to question your own memories and perceptions.

They constantly change the subject: The gaslighter may change the subject whenever the topic turns to their behavior or actions, making it difficult for you to address your concerns.

They make you doubt your own memories: The gaslighter may manipulate the truth in such a way that you start to doubt your own memories and perceptions.

They play the victim: The gaslighter may turn the tables and play the victim, making it seem like they are being wrongly accused or attacked.

They isolate you: The gaslighter may try to isolate you from your support system, making it more difficult for you to get outside perspectives and validation.

They make you feel crazy: The gaslighter’s behavior may make you feel like you are losing your mind or that something is wrong with you.

They constantly shift the blame: The gaslighter may always place the blame on you, even when the problem is clearly their fault.

They twist your words: The gaslighter may take what you say and twist it around, making it seem like you said or meant something completely different.

They play dumb: The gaslighter may act like they don’t understand what you are talking about, or make it seem like they don’t remember things that you both know happened.

They make you feel like you’re overreacting: The gaslighter may dismiss your concerns and make you feel like you are overreacting or being too sensitive.

They manipulate your emotions: The gaslighter may use your emotions against you, making you feel guilty, ashamed, or responsible for things that are not your fault.

If you are experiencing multiple signs of gaslighting, it may be important to seek support and help to protect your well-being.

Remember, gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that can have serious impacts on your mental health and well-being.

It is important to take care of yourself and seek out support from trusted friends, family members, or mental health professionals.

