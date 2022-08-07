7 times Risper Faith left little to the imagination with her dressing





We live in an era where if you’ve got it, you are more than inclined to flaunt it, especially on social media. This can range from cash, clothes, cars or the body to go with the 3Cs aforementioned.

No social media feed lacks a number of both men and women flaunting their bodies in every angle possible to attract more followers which in turn can translate into numbers that can be sold to advertising companies for account holders to earn some cash while at it.

Kenyan Instagram influencer Risper Faith, a fashionista, is not one to be left behind as scrolling through her Insta feed, one cannot help but be stunned if not shocked by some of her dressing that left little to the imagination. Check her out below:

1. That one time she bore her chest to the public while not fearing the freezing temperatures currently being experienced in Kenya.

2. When she served outlined assets in a beige tight that could be confused for her skin.

3. When she served what her mama gave her and God intended solely for her husband.

4. Or when she hit that dirty thirty…

5. She’ll probably say she woke up like that?

6. Or was going to bed like this?

7. But then… this top decided it wasn’t going to keep things together after all.

We all love a confident babe and we remain amazed with how Lady Risper continues to take body positivity to a whole new level with her dressing.