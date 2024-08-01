7th Grade drop out Harmonize to retire from music for school





Bongo Flava star Rajab Kahali, better known as Harmonize, says he knows he won’t be doing music forever, setting his retirement age at 50. The Uno hitmaker who turned 30 this year has now shared his plans to pursue a medical career once he retires from the music industry.

The Konde Music Worldwide boss acknowledges the finite nature of the music career and expresses his aspirations for a new path.

Harmonize who has clocked 13 years in the music scene burst into the limelight in 2015 under the tutelage of bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz with his debut hit song ‘Aiyola’ which was commercially successful.

Ever since, the singer has made a significant fortune from his music and he plans to continue generating more revenue until his retirement age when he can venture into philanthropism and go back to school to study medicine.

“I’ve been thinking about my future and considering a career in medicine, perhaps around the age of 45-50 when I will have retired from music. I’d like to spend at least a year working in a hospital to help people,” Harmonize shares.

The artist explained that despite dropping out of school in seventh grade due to poverty and pursuing music as a means to improve his life, becoming a doctor has always been a dream. He believes that this career shift would allow him to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

However, in one of his interviews this year, he revealed that since childhood, his dream was not to become a musician but to be a renowned soccer player who would bring success to his country on the global stage.

Although he said the dream did not come to fruition, he redirected his focus towards music, aiming to make Tanzanian music known worldwide. Throughout his career, Harmonize has collaborated with various notable African musicians, including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Ruger, Sarkodie, and Naira Marley.

In May this year, he achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100 million streams on the global music streaming platform, Audiomack. This accomplishment made him the second East African artist to reach 100 million streams on the platform, following his former boss and mentor, Diamond Platnumz.

This achievement solidifies Harmonize’s position as one of the most influential artists in Tanzania and East Africa, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing melodies and infectious beats.