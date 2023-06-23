8 players with African roots make it into NBA 2023 draft list





The National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to tip off its 2023 Draft class today with a list that includes eight renowned basketball players with African roots.

According to the NBA, the impact of African players in their league is at an all-time high.

“With everything the NBA is doing to grow basketball in Africa and create a predictable pathway for African players to learn the game and maximize their potential through programs like the Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa, NBA Academy Africa and the Basketball Africa League (BAL), the number of African players in the league is expected to continue to grow in the years to come,” NBA said in a statement.

The players with African roots who have been drafted include:

Victor Wembanyama – The French player with roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo is poised to become the 14th international player to be selected first overall and the highest-drafted French player ever. He was also among the top 10 most-viewed players on the NBA’s social media channels this season.

Bilal Coulibaly – He is also French who traces his roots to Mali. If Coulibaly is drafted in the first round, it will be the first time since 2016 that two French players are selected in the top 30. Coulibaly played with Wembanyama for Metropolitans 92 in LNB Pro A, splitting the 2022-23 season between the top pro league in France and its under-21 league.

Sidy Cissoko – Another Frenchman with roots in Senegal. Cissoko was the first European-born prospect to play for NBA G League Ignite and if he, Wembanyama, Coulibaly and Rayan Rupert are drafted, it would mark the second consecutive season and third time ever that at least four French players are selected in the same Draft (2022, 2016).

James Nnaji – The Nigerian national has been drafted in the top 19. He will be the highest-drafted Nigerian player since Michael Olowokandi, who was selected first overall in the 1998 NBA Draft. If Nanji is drafted in the top 53, he will be the highest-drafted Nigerian player since Josh Okogie was selected 20th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Additionally, if he is drafted, he will be the fifth player from Nigeria to be selected in the last five years.

Mouhamed Gueye – The Washington State University player with roots in Senegal also made the list. If Gueye is drafted in the top seven, he will be the highest-drafted Senegalese player ever.

Oscar Tshiebwe – The Democratic Republic of Congo national, who plays for the University of Kentucky, has also made the list. If drafted in the top 6, he will be the highest-drafted player from the Democratic Republic of the Congo since Dikembe Mutombo was selected 4th overall in 1991.

Adama Sanogo – If drafted in the top 32, the Malian, who plays for the University of Connecticut, will be the highest-drafted Malian player ever as Cheick Diallo was selected 33rd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Charles Bediako – The Canadian player with Ghanaian roots plays for the University of Alabama. Prior to enrolling in the University of Alabama, Bediako participated in Basketball Without Borders Global 2020.