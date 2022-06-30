81 arrested while plotting to ‘take over’ the country





Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County on Thursday arrested 81 people who were holding a meeting, in which they are reported to having been discussing how they will take over the country.

According to the police, the arrests happened after members of the public reported that the 81, who included 76 men and five women, were holding the meeting.

“Members of the public reported that there was a group of people holding an illegal meeting at Jefwa Bakari’s house within Golden Key area,” reads a police report filed at Mtwapa police station.

Police officers rushed to the scene where they arrested the suspects.

At the scene the officers, who included sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), recovered several machetes and knives.

The suspects who are being held at Mtwapa police station will be arraigned in court on Friday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr Fred Matiang’i has in the past raised concerns over illegal gangs which tend to heighten their activities during the electioneering period.

On Tuesday, Dr Matiang’i said that security within Nakuru County had been heightened to contain a gang identified as Confirm which has been terrorizing area residents.

The CS met security stakeholders in Nakuru where he announced a security overhaul in the region as he promised to eliminate those orchestrating attacks which have led to deaths and panic in the area.

“Our aim as the government is to wipe out those people from here completely. We won’t surrender any part of our lives to such thugs,” he said.