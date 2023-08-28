81,000 learners to benefit from phase one of Dishi na County programme

Residents of Nairobi are served food at City Hall in Nairobi on August 9, 2023 during Dishi na County school feeding programme test run. Dishi na County is a Nairobi County school feeding programme for public primary schools and ECDs. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Nairobi County government has officially launched phase one of the school feeding programme as schools reopen for third term.

The county is targeting 81,208 pupils in the first phase, where each pupil will have to pay Sh5 daily for nutritious food.

According to county statistics, 2,257 learners from Baba Dogo will benefit starting today while 971 pupils from Toi Primary School in Kibera Constituency will benefit from the programme.

Other schools that will benefit ae Joseph Kangethe (703), Ayani Primary School (1,057), Raila Education Centre (1,048) and Olympic Primary School (5,548), making it the school with the highest number of pupils to benefit from the programme.

In Kinyanjui Primary School, 3,485 students will be fed, 1,910 in Riruta Satellite Primary School, 1708 in Kabiria Primary School and 4,756 in Wangu Primary School.

The second phase, which targets 108,000 learners, will be rolled in the next three weeks, followed by the final third phase, targeting 188,000 children.

According to the statement from the Acting County Secretary Mr Patrick Analo, the balanced diet meals will be served daily to all children in public primary schools and public ECD centers.

The county has stated that the initiative will have huge health and educational benefits to all vulnerable children in Nairobi County.

“It will improve every child’s health, their school performance and attendance. It will also increase student enrollment as learners’ motivation and concentration in their studies will improve, thereby enhancing their ability to fully participate in class,” Mr Analo said.

The meals will be prepared by the implementing partner, Food for Education in environmentally friendly central kitchens which have been distributed across the 17 sub-counties.

“These kitchens utilize green energy and adhere to the highest national and international safety standards including the recommended World Health Organization (WHO) standards,” Mr Analo said.

A total of Sh1 billion has been budgeted for the programme in the current financial year in addition to Sh500 million for the construction of modern feeding kitchens.

The programme has received the approval of President William Ruto who has lauded the county for being the first to target all primary school going children in public schools.

Recently, Governor Johnson Sakaja said county schools in Nairobi have been neglected for long yet they are hugely affected by urban poverty which has forced many students to drop out, and ending their dreams of being useful to the society.

