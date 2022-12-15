84-year-old woman dies after wall collapses on her house





An 84-year-old woman died on Wednesday evening after a wall that was under renovation collapsed on her house in Nairobi’s Mowlem area.

According to the police, Anna Muthike was in her house when a section of the concrete wall that her neighbour was renovating collapsed on her iron sheet-made house and trapped her under the debris for long, killing her.

Workers who were working on the wall tried in vain to rescue her. The body was later retrieved and taken to the mortuary.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident with the police saying they intend to take action against the owner of the wall that collapsed and killed the woman.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was discovered by the roadside in Makongeni area, Nairobi.

The body of of the deceased, who has since been identified as Joseph Kamande, was found by the roadside by area residents who called the police.

According to the police the body had bruises on the head and back. The body was moved to the mortuary as a probe into the incident continues, the police said.

Elsewhere in Lungalunga slums, in Nairobi, a 32-year-old man died after a fire burnt his house. The fire burnt down almost 20 structures on Wednesday night leaving dozens homeless.

It was after the fire had been contained that the body of Wanjohi Mwangi was discovered in the debris, according to the police, who said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as part of the probe into the incident. Those who were left homeless in the incident are sheltering at a local school and church. Police added that the victims need help in many ways to get back on their feet.

