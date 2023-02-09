A case of good riddance – Mike Sonko on police raiding Matiang’i’s home

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko inside a police vehicle after he arrived at Wilson Airport following his arrest in Voi on December 6, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has not minced his words following the police raid at the former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. In a post on his social media, Sonko celebrated the move saying it served him well.

Announcing unpublishable words, Sonko shared that the fierce CS ordered his arrest and subsequent ‘torture’; hence when roles are reversed, there should be no problem.

Sonko’s remarks come after politicians’ opinions were divided on the raid while Kenyans question whether Dr Matiang’i’s home was raided.

During former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, Sonko rubbed off his shoulders with the law, a move that saw him be constantly arrested.

Dr Matiang’i, one of the powerful CSs during Mr Kenyatta’s tenure, Karen’s home was raided by elite officers. Though the reason behind the raid was not disclosed, top police bosses have denied association with the raid.

Police Boss Japhet Koome said that no officer under the National Police Service (NPS) was sent to Matiang’i’s home last night.

Additionally, the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive Twalib Mbarak said, “We are not the ones. EACC is not in Dr Matiangi’s residence.”

While the push and pull of under whose orders were the police operating, it is believed that the outspoken CS knew had informed his team of lawyers about the situation and asked them to be on high alert.

The elite squad who were at the premises at 10 pm at his Karen home in five vehicles and demanded access. As the officers and Dr Matiang’i’s security team argued outside the compound, the lawyers arrived and were allowed inside the house.

The officers, numbering over 20, could not access the compound, but some of the lawyers, led by Mr Danstan Omari, walked in and met with Dr Matiang’i.

Lawyer Omari demanded that the officers be allowed access to the compound only if they produced a search warrant.

