Aaron Cheruiyot trashes Infotrak report





Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot who is also the Majority Leader of the Senate has trashed the Infotrak report release on February 28, 2023.

On his socials, the youthful politician said that the company was unable to accurately predict the winners of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

“Infotrack, the crooks who couldn’t even correctly predict an MCA race have showered and come back to the market like they never left. I am sure they believe there are folks who will give a bother to their ever doctored findings,” he wrote on his socials.

The latest Infotrak report showed only 5 per cent of Kenyans think President Ruto is God fearing.

This is contrary to president Ruto’s norms where the Head of State is always seen crying, carrying a Bible, quoting it consistently, and attending church services every other weekend.

The report also ranked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the top best-performing Cabinet Secretary.

The survey also showed that Sixty-two (62) per cent of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

This is due to the high cost of living, high taxes and high unemployment.

Other reasons cited are bad politics, poverty, drought, corruption and poor quality of education.

On August 2, 2022, the Infotrak report showed that Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga would win 49 percent of the vote.

On the other hand, the report also showed that William Ruto, would scoop 42 percent of the votes.

However, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) IEBC Wafula Chebukati announced William Ruto of the preesidential election after garnering slightly over 50.02 of all votes cast.

Infotrak Research and Consulting is a professional market and social research company that was founded and incorporated under the Laws of Kenya in 2004.

