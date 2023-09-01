Ababu lauds Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno for Trace Awards nominations

Mr Namwamba noted significance of this achievement for Kenyan music industry and the promising opportunities it presents.

The unveiling of these exceptional artistes took place on Thursday (August 31, 2023) in an event that was graced by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

Kenyan artistes Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno have taken center stage on the international music scene as they go head-to-head with African giants such as Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage at the highly anticipated Trace Awards.

“These are international awards, and our two talented artistes, Nadia Mukami and Janet Otieno will get a chance to explore other opportunities,” said Namwamba.

“It is also an opportunity that will motivate upcoming musicians. I am proud of them, and I would urge them to work extra hard. Such awards motivate them to continue with the same spirit,” Namwamba said.

Both Nadia and Janet expressed their profound gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to do their utmost to make Kenya proud.

Set to take place on October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, the Trace Awards and Festival will illuminate and celebrate the rich mosaic of African and Afro-inspired music and culture on a global scale.

With 22 prestigious awards up for grabs, the nominations list presents a star-studded roster of platinum-selling artists hailing from over 30 countries across Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

Nadia has been nominated for the prestigious Best Female Artiste category, while Janet has earned a well-deserved nomination in the Best Gospel Artist category.

Nigerian musicians have made a resounding statement with their domination of the nominations list, boasting 40 representatives.

The list further reflects the global reach of music with artistes like Stormzy (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), Leo Santana (Brazil), and Shenseea (Jamaica) also nominated in various categories.

