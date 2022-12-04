Ababu Namwamba visits veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital

Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (right) during a visit to veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY

Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (right) during a visit to veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY





Ababu Namwamba, the Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary, has paid ailing veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli a visit in hospital.

The youthful CS has also paid tribute to Kasavuli and shared a prayer with her at the Kenyatta National Hospital where she is recuperating.

CS @AbabuNamwamba yesterday paid glowing tribute to legendary News Anchor Catherine Kasavuli when he visited & said a prayer with her at @KNH_hospital where she is recuperating. Catherine holds the crown as the 1st female TV anchor in Kenya,inspiring generations of female anchors pic.twitter.com/9KgOxuWuzy — Ministry Of Youth Affairs, Sports & The Arts (@moscakenya) December 4, 2022

Namwamba further credited with breaking the glass ceiling for female TV journalists in the country.

“You have inspired a generation of great female anchors. Your influence on our female journalists can never be matched. May God give you healing, so that you can continue to mentor our girls,” he continued.

Kasavuli who is under treatment for cervical cancer recently asked Kenyans for help in paying for her hospital bills and medication.

Kasavuli is considered a pioneer and among the best ever news anchors on Kenyan television having anchored prime time news on KBC, KTN and Citizen during her prime years.

The media personality was also known for her eloquence in reading news and interviewing skills and recently made a return on the screens at KBC before she was hospitalized.

Photos shared by the Ministry of Sports indicate she has lost considerable amount of weight.

Mid last month, the TV star also requested Kenyans of good will to donate blood for her.

In an update on her Instagram page, Kasavuli said she is a strong woman as thanked people who are praying for her.

Kasavuli began her career as a radio continuity announcer in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya, before transitioning to television.

Also read: Nikita Kering reveals celebrity crush

ODM leader Elijah Omungala rallies youth for Raila’s demos

DP Rigathi Gachagua blasts Edwin Sifuna in Hustler Fund repayment row