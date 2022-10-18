Abduba Dida: I see Penguin of Gotham City in DP Rigathi Gachagua





2013 presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida took to social media on October 17, 2022, to give his sentiment on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his leadership style.

“I see a lot of (the late president) Moi in DP Rigathi Gachagua. The spirit of the late president resides in him. I see charisma. I see an underdog. I see a Penguin of Gotham City.”

Penguin is a villain in the popular TV show Gotham. A character that audiences fell in love with. He started as an underdog in the TV series.

According to the show’s synopsis and description, Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a Penguin, is patient, methodical, and Machiavellian, using his sharp intellect to concoct intricate plans in which his every move is premeditated toward achieving a given end.

Mwalimu Dida in his tweet, added, “I see a man looked down upon, even by myself, but who is steadily rising. A leader is forged by time and circumstances.”

The Twitter update divided a section of Kenyans by how he positively and negatively described DP Gachagua. The post was a compliment and a backhand slap combined in one post.

“That is the Kenyan weakness. We unknowingly see ourselves as victims. We identify with the victim. The hero among victims. We abhor strength. We detest achievement. That’s why every election we follow losers whose biggest achievement is getting elected ati leaders.” Wrote Eric Tinkerer.

“His nemesis are scared because he is fearless, truthful, mobilize and exposes them naked,” added Emmanuel Cherogony.

“And wise indeed. The media underrated him a lot but he is an intelligent guy,” said Silas Bwire.

“Rigathi Gachagua is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. You never believed it would happen,” said Captain Kipkorir.

Since sworn into office on September 13, 2022, DP Gachagua has been on a media rollercoaster with his publicised sentiments.

He was sometimes quoted as saying things that resonated with Kenyans but often fumbled when he went on blame games and came up with controversial solutions to problems Kenyans continue facing.

In front of over 25 heads of state, he bashed former president Uhuru Kenyatta in his swearing-in speech, a move many claimed was washing Kenya’s dirty linen in front of state guests.

Due to many of the problems the previous administration faced, he blamed them on Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga due to his close alliance with Uhuru Kenyatta.

DP Gachagua blamed Raila for the increased cost of living in Kenya despite it being a global phenomenon caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic; he blamed Raila for the delay in lowering the price of maize meal flour and for the delayed salary increment of the police salaries among other problems.

On October 15, 2022, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina had enough of DP Gachagua blaming everything on Raila and took him on with a Twitter warning.

“Riggy G, leave Raila Odinga alone. Get down to your bottom-up economy! Everyday Raila this, Raila that. We wacha zako bwana. Nkt,” posted Senator Ledama.

To counter food shortage problems in Kenya, DP Gachagua faced immediate backlash for hinting that his government would return the outlawed Shamba System, where people are allowed to grow crops in the forest.

