Abduba Dida warns Prime CS Mudavadi – Don’t discuss a hyena’s bad eating habits while in his house

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

On November 6, 2022, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi called on the government and its allies to stop its political blame games and resort to service delivery months after winning the August 9, 2022, General Election.

While calling for the unification of the country after President Ruto and his main opponent, Raila Odinga, garnered almost the same number of votes in the presidential election with a difference of about 200,000 votes, CS Mudavadi called on leaders to support all Kenyans from wherever they sat regardless of political affiliations.

“It is now after the election, we must put aside matters of elections now because if we continue with these blame games, it won’t help us for now.

Authority has already been given to those in different leadership positions so we must move away from blame games to service delivery and support for the people of Kenya from wherever we sit,” said CS Mudavadi in part while in Machakos County during a relief food distribution exercise.

He also noted that Kenyans were facing hard economic times in addition to dealing with drought in various counties, warning the government that it can’t afford to assign blame to anybody but collectively pull together to seek solutions to tackle the problems.

It was deduced that he had been hitting out at his bosses, President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as well as their Kenya Kwanza allies who have been on a blame game streak for months- always blaming Raila Odinga for one thing or another to the chagrin of opposition politicians.

Additionally, they have been blaming former president Uhuru Kenyatta for all the failures in government, claiming that they were busy cleaning up his messes.

However, 2013 presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida warned CS Mudavadi against hitting out at the bosses who hired him to the prime government position he holds- a new office created to accommodate him as a key political ally of President Ruto.

“PM Mudavadi is already sounding like a former Prime Minister. Does he not know that you don’t discuss hyenas’ bad eating habits when in his house? Does he not know the gospel off ‘hasora tawala’? Does he not love his PM job?” posed Mwalimu Dida in his November 6, 2022, statement.

Mwalimu Dida’s sentiments were met with mixed reactions as sampled below:

“Musalia Mudavadi didn’t add salt to the KK government. Papa wa Roma is the one to speak on this,” said Eric Kipmarisin.

“He has the requisite experience and knowledge that gives him the necessary ability to see economic problems affecting this country from a 3-dimensional viewpoint. Kenya Kwanza should’ve endeavoured to put money in people’s pockets before embarking on any austerity/ savings measures,” added Eng. Omari Harrison.

“You will be surprised that internally within the KK coalition, his pecking order in the eyes of Ruto is higher than Riggy G’s. That’s why he can lecture him publicly,” said Emmanuel Mahnuel01.

