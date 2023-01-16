Abdulswamad snubs 3 of Joho’s executive members picks for Country jobs





Three former County Executive who served under the leadership of former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho were shortlisted to serve in the new leadership but they did not make it to the final list.

Newly elected Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir is a known ally to Mr. Joho who played a big role to ensure that he wins the seat and also got an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

The duo, who were seen making rounds together during the campaign period, have all of a sudden never been seen together in public.

The three who did not make the final list despite being fronted by the ex-governor include; Tawfiq Balala former CECM for transport, Fauuz Rashid the immediate former CECM Trade & Tourism and Mariam Mbaruk, former CECM Finance.

On January 15, 2023, Governor Nassir who has already vowed to work with President Dr William Ruto issued a statement at the Elimu na Mazingira building located in Mombasa where he named his cabinet.

The Governor is among the last ones to name their cabinets and he did it five months after taking the oath of office.

In the letter, he named 10 members of the county executive committee and seven advisors.

This followed recommendations from the Recruitment and Selection Panel that interviewed and shortlisted candidates who applied for the advertised positions.

Mr. Francis Thoya was named as the CEC for Environment and Solid Waste Management while Dr Swabah Ahmed was picked to lead the health docket.

Mr Evans Oanda, was nominated to lead the department of Finance and Economic Planning.

Dr Mbwarali Kame, Mr Daniel Otieno, Ms Emily Achieng, and Mr Mohamed Hussein will lead the Education, Transport. Water and Lands departments, respectively.

Others nominees include Kenneth Muigai who will lead the Sports docket, Mr Abdalla Kibibi who will be in-charge of the Blue Economy, and Mr Mohamed Osman who will be in charge of the Tourism docket.

Dr Noah Akala was named at the Chief of Staff in Mombasa County.

He appointed several advisors to the governor, including Mahmoud Noor (Innovation and Digital Transformation), Mohamed Tenge (Political Affairs), Fauziya Karama (Economic Affairs), and Goshi Juma (Youth and Gender Affairs).

If approved, Gilbert Langat. Eucabeth Gesare and Dorcas Mutheu will provide counsel on Port and Maritime Affairs, Cohesion and Integration and Urban Renewal.

