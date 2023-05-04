Abel Mutua defends daughter’s makeup use





Kenyan filmmaker Abel Mutua has come to the defense of his wife, Judy Nyawira, after a social media follower questioned the couple’s decision to allow their 12-year-old daughter, Stephanie Mumbua, to wear makeup.

Mutua explained that makeup is standard procedure during filming to prevent shininess on camera, even for men. The family was shooting a video for their YouTube channel at the time.

“Come on Judy, I know you’re great mum super mum, but I feel like she is too young for makeup,” the follower posted.

Abel responded, “That’s the standard procedure during filming so that she doesn’t shine on camera. Hiyi hata men huwa wanafanyiwa.”

Mumbua is the only child of the couple, and netizens have been asking when Mutua and his wife will add a new member to the family,

However, in July 2022, Mutua addressed public pressure on him and Nyawira to have a second child, calling for an end to the outdated expectation that couples must have more than one child.

He stated, “If I decide I only want to get one child, it is a personal choice, I don’t see how it affects you… I know why I have decided one is enough, I have my reasons.”

The filmmaker, known as ‘Mkurugenzi,’ shared that he feels he can provide the life he wants for Mumbua if she remains an only child. He recounted the trauma of becoming a father at a young age, which still impacts him today, saying, “That fear is still inside me. Even when I hear someone is pregnant, I feel scared.” Mutua noted that he would consider more children only if Nyawira expressed the desire.

Recalling the day he learned of Nyawira’s pregnancy 12 years ago, Mutua said, “She cried the whole day. I told her there is no two ways about it; if a baby is on the way, it is up to us to adjust to the situation. I told her I am ready to handle whatever comes with the baby.”