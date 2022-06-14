Abigail Chams signs major deal with Sony Music Africa





Kenyan music prodigy Abigail Chamungwana alias Abigail Chams has officially joined Sony Music Entertainment, becoming the latest young female artiste to be signed under the prestigious record label.

The up-and-coming artiste expressed her excitement in being signed by Sony Music, terming it as a dream come true.

“I feel blessed, honoured and fortunate to be one of the performing female artistes to represent Africa on a major label! This is a dream come true, a manifestation of sorts and the constant pursuit to be better each day. It is a testament to my faith and hard work. The world is about to get the Abigail experience,” said Abigail.

Welcoming Abigail to leading global music label, Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha, Head of Sony Music East Africa said:

“Abigail is truly a multi-faceted artiste with a powerful voice, look and energy that will captivate audiences. We believe that Abigail has the kind of standout talent that will take her into different markets across Africa and globally; we are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Music family.”

Abigail, who has dreamt of becoming a global superstar since the age of five, is a Unicef youth advocate for mental health and gender-based violence. She has been hosted on the popular American show , The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Abigail, who dabbles as a multi-instrumentalist, is also songwriter and singer who sings in universal languages Kiswahili, English and French, and has so far mastered the violin, piano, guitar and drums.

Musically, she has already begun garnering a steady audience with collaborations with some of the biggest artistes in Africa including Rayvanny and Blackie.

Abigail will be releasing her first single U&I on Friday. The U&I track will introduce Abigail, who was formerly known as Abby Chams, a name change move she made after turning 18 years old.

The fast rising star has earned a name for herself in the music industry as she currently commands a loyal social media following of 350K Instagram followers and over 43K YouTube subscribers.