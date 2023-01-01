‘Accept who you are!’ – Charlene Ruto on 2022 lessons





Kenya’s first daughter Charlene Ruto is a force to contend with. She is out to push her agenda and nothing short of a bulldozer will stop her.

In 2022 she boldly launched her foundation and traversed the counties advocating for climate action and youth empowerment.

In all this, Charlene says she has learned a lot.

In a new year’s message posted on her social media on January 1, 2023, she said, “2022 taught me to accept who I am. Accept who you are. Embrace and love that greatness within you, the influence you wield and the compassion you have for others.”

She noted, “Accept that you may not always have the answers, but you are willing to take risks to leave your mark in this world. I can’t wait to see what 2023 holds. Happy New Year. May good tidings be your potion this entire year.”

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) went on a rampage when she introduced members of her team who work under the Office of the First Daughter.

@nairobi.news Office of the First Daughter? Charlene Ruto catches audience off guard as she introduces her team ♬ original sound – Nairobi News – Nairobi News

She even had to release a statement to clarify the position of the First Daughter’s office after the savage online furore.

“The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities of & any programs being run by Ms Charlene Ruto,” the statement reads.

She added that through its independent structure and facilitators, the office has engaged various players across the country and beyond in line with some of its objectives of championing youth-based agendas and climate change advocacy.

“The Office of the First Daughter has acted in good faith to ensure that the Kenyan Youth have a voice and get access to opportunities to enable sustainable livelihoods.”

Like that is not enough, Charlene has had to deal with criticism of her dress choice and how she wears her hair.

TikTok bigwig Mummie Francie advised Charlene on the kind of wigs she should wear to fit her facial features.

Explaining that Charlene’s wigs are a ‘call for help,’ the content creator said that she has seen her with short wigs adding that those fit her better than the long ones.

“Pixie wigs can make you look better. Do not get a wig that looks like you’ve put a nest on your head. Pixie wigs are flat, and they hide the ‘Kenya forehead’. Get black 133 wig colours.

You can go to all governors in Kenya and outside, and everyone will tell you, you look good. Look for pixie wigs and avoid the long ones.”

